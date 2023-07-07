News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster businesses display new 'Dog Friendly' stickers with pride

If you’re in Lancaster with your four-legged friend, it’ll now be easier to spot where you’re both welcome.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

Lancaster BID has launched Dog Friendly window stickers which will make it quicker for dog lovers to locate places where they can take their pets inside.

The stickers are available free of charge to all businesses located within the Lancaster BID zone.

A BID spokesperson said: “They are already proving to be very popular so make sure you get your request in quickly whilst stocks last!”

The new Dog Friendly stickers are proving popular with traders.
