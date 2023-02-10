Rose Metcalfe from BSG Solicitors – which has offices in Aalborg Place – has made the final three in the category of ‘One to Watch’ for the British Conveyancing Awards 2023.

The ‘One to Watch’ award is given to an individual who provides exceptional client service with high levels of skill and technical ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BSG Solicitors Partner, Pippa Weld-Blundell, said: “Rose thoroughly deserves to be shortlisted in this category. There has been tremendous pressure on the conveyancing sector over the last couple of years and on every occasion she has risen to the challenge.

Rose Metcalfe works for BSG Solicitors in Lancaster.

"The feedback we receive from clients is consistently fantastic and we have our fingers crossed for the ceremony in March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose, who lives in Heysham, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be in the final three people for a national award! I didn’t even know the firm had put my name forward until the shortlist was announced.

"I would like to thank the partners and all the staff at BSG Solicitors for their support and to my clients for providing such amazing feedback.”

The British Conveyancing Awards highlight achievement and recognise excellence in the conveyancing sector, with the ceremony being held on March 21 and hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

This year’s awards will be the centrepiece of National Conveyancing Week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad