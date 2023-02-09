Bespoke machining and fabrication firm Alan Dick Engineering Ltd, based in Middleton Road, was tasked with manufacturing the huge structure after a tender process for the £77,000 project.

Over the course of several weeks, the metalwork has been prepared by welding fabricators, ready to be coated with weather and salt-resistant specialist red paint at Bartlett's in Barrow.

The walkway, which will provide access for personnel at the port for purposes such as re-fuelling boats, rather than being for pedestrians, is being built in three parts - each weighing around 3.3 tons - before being welded together to form a permanent structure of around 33 metres.

Part of the walkway which is being constructed for Heysham Port at Alan Dick Engineering Ltd in Heysham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A grille will be fitted for the walkway, and electrical work for lighting will be carried out, before the walkway is loaded onto a trailer using cranes, with delivery to the port scheduled for mid-March, potentially March 14.

This is expected to take place in the early hours on police advice, as a road closure will be needed for the structure to make its way by trailer from the Alan Dick premises to the port.

Road signs may even need removing at the Trumacar roundabout, due to the tight angle the vehicle will need to take to head along Rothesay Road.

The walkway will then be installed at the port on March 23, due to the tidal conditions needed. A crane on a barge will help lift the structure into position.

Steve Evans, managing director at Alan Dick Engineering Ltd, with part of the new walkway for Heysham Port. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The walkway was needed after damage was caused to its predecessor by a boat.

The new walkway will hopefully have a lifespan of several decades.

Managing director Steve Evans said this was the biggest project - in scale - the firm had undertaken.

The firm does a lot of work with both Heysham Port and EDF Energy at Heysham Power Stations, and was recommended for this particular job.

Part of the walkway which is being constructed for Heysham Port at Alan Dick Engineering Ltd in Heysham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The company was established 45 years ago, and currently has 21 employees, including five apprentices.

Mr Evans, who took over the firm four years ago, said: "This is a very big job for Morecambe, and we are very proud to be doing something like this."

Staff at Alan Dick Engineering Ltd in front of a section of bridge constructed for Heysham Port. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard