Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham White has joined the Chamber as its new Head of Operations, responsible for leading the staff team and managing activity focused on supporting, connecting and representing the region’s business community.

He said: "I am very excited and honoured to take on the role of Head of Operations at the Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This opportunity allows me to leverage my expertise to support local businesses and contribute to the growing local economy.”

Graham White is the new Head of Operations at Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce..

Graham is Lancaster born and bred, attending Ripley St Thomas School and becoming Deputy Head Boy in his last year.

He secured a degree in Retail and Marketing Management at Loughborough University before starting a career in sales and events within the hospitality sector.

Transitioning into the education and market research sectors, Graham worked in a number of roles focused on forging strategic partnerships and identifying growth opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, he was Head of Account Management within a digital marketing agency.

Graham said: “My focus has always been on developing a strong customer-centred approach and building meaningful relationships with clients and partners, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to use my skills and experience to support the Chamber and our region’s business community.”

Outside professional career, Graham is a devoted family man with a passion for sports and music.

Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce President Christopher Gardner said: "Graham's appointment signifies an exciting new chapter for the Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With his diverse background and proven track record of driving results, Graham is well positioned to strategically lead the Chamber and support its mission of empowering local businesses to thrive and succeed.

“His strategic vision and dedication to supporting local businesses align perfectly with our mission to be a strong, confident voice to connect and grow a successful business community. We are confident that Graham will bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to the role."

Current Chamber members can meet Graham at their Breakfast Networking Event on Wednesday April 24 at the Employer Hub, Lancaster and Morecambe College.