16 great places for afternoon tea in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

Afternoon Tea is the perfect excuse to catch up with loved ones over a cup of tea, along with some savoury and sweet treats.
By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Aug 2022, 15:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:58 BST

We’ve taken a look at where you can enjoy this great British tradition in Lancaster and Morecambe and there are plenty of options.

The ones we’ve selected all have good reviews so why not treat yourself and give one – or more – a try? It’s a great excuse for an afternoon out!

Try this contemporary wine bar and coffee house situated on the promenade at Morecambe for one of their "amazing" afternoon teas.

1. Brittlestar Wine Bar, 269 Marine Road Central, Morecambe

Try this contemporary wine bar and coffee house situated on the promenade at Morecambe for one of their "amazing" afternoon teas. Photo: Brittlestar

Their popular afternoon tea is served Monday to Saturday from noon to 5pm priced £20, with a glass of fizz from an extra £4.50. You need to book in advance.

2. Toll House Inn, Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XT

Their popular afternoon tea is served Monday to Saturday from noon to 5pm priced £20, with a glass of fizz from an extra £4.50. You need to book in advance. Photo: Toll House Inn

Afternoon Tea by Caroline is served at The Dalton Arms in Glasson Dock Thursdays to Tuesdays from 1-3pm, and comes very highly recommended. Evening and other times are possible. Cost is £17.50.

3. Afternoon Tea by Caroline, Glasson Dock, Lancaster

Afternoon Tea by Caroline is served at The Dalton Arms in Glasson Dock Thursdays to Tuesdays from 1-3pm, and comes very highly recommended. Evening and other times are possible. Cost is £17.50. Photo: Afternoon Tea by Caroline

Afternoon teas come strongly recommended at Cafe Dolce. You get to choose from a selection of sandwiches with tasty fillings plus a choice of patiseries and teas.

4. Cafe Dolce, 10-12 Market Street, Lancaster

Afternoon teas come strongly recommended at Cafe Dolce. You get to choose from a selection of sandwiches with tasty fillings plus a choice of patiseries and teas. Photo: Google Maps

