16 great places for afternoon tea in and around Lancaster and Morecambe

We’ve taken a look at where you can enjoy this great British tradition in Lancaster and Morecambe and there are plenty of options.
The ones we’ve selected all have good reviews so why not treat yourself and give one – or more – a try? It’s a great excuse for an afternoon out!
1. Brittlestar Wine Bar, 269 Marine Road Central, Morecambe
Try this contemporary wine bar and coffee house situated on the promenade at Morecambe for one of their "amazing" afternoon teas. Photo: Brittlestar
2. Toll House Inn, Penny Street, Lancaster LA1 1XT
Their popular afternoon tea is served Monday to Saturday from noon to 5pm priced £20, with a glass of fizz from an extra £4.50. You need to book in advance. Photo: Toll House Inn
3. Afternoon Tea by Caroline, Glasson Dock, Lancaster
Afternoon Tea by Caroline is served at The Dalton Arms in Glasson Dock Thursdays to Tuesdays from 1-3pm, and comes very highly recommended. Evening and other times are possible. Cost is £17.50. Photo: Afternoon Tea by Caroline
4. Cafe Dolce, 10-12 Market Street, Lancaster
Afternoon teas come strongly recommended at Cafe Dolce. You get to choose from a selection of sandwiches with tasty fillings plus a choice of patiseries and teas. Photo: Google Maps