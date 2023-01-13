Lancaster hospital consultant’s 'lovely' new book of photography raises funds for charity

Jayaprakash Patil has published a new book of photography called ‘Nature Watch: In Britain and India’.

The book brings together a collection of Jayaprakash’s best photos alongside written descriptions of his experiences of capturing the images.

It also explores the complex interactions between different species to highlight the fragility of our ecosystems and the food chain.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary consultant ophthalmologist, Jayaprakash Patil.

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help make patients more comfortable and ensure they get the best possible care and treatment.

Head of Charities and Fundraising Suzanne Lofthouse said: “We’re so grateful to Jayaprakash for choosing to support Bay Hospitals Charity through sales of this lovely book.

“As well as supporting our local hospitals, it will help to educate people about the importance of all living creatures and their role in the environment.”

Proceeds from the book’s first year of sales are being donated to Bay Hospitals Charity.

The book is available at £10 from Amazon.

You can raise money for Bay Hospitals Charity at no extra cost to you through AmazonSmile. Find out how at bayhospitalscharity.org/amazonsmile

