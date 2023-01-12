Lynne Houghton, 50, of Chatsworth Road, Morecambe, previously admitted fraud by abuse of position at Preston Crown Court in October 2022.

At Preston Crown Court she was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for two years, and 25 rehabilitation days.

She was also ordered to have an electronic tag for three months with a curfew from 6pm-5am.

The carer who was spared jail lives on Chatsworth Road, Morecambe.