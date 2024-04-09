Lancaster hospice's much loved Moonlight Walk returns this year with a few surprises in store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospice had decided to retire the fundraising event to give it a break – but they had so much feedback that they’ve brought it back earlier than expected.

The 2024 Moonlight Walk, on Saturday June 15, is open to everyone aged 11 and above. You don’t have to have had friends or family cared for by the hospice to join in – this is a chance to celebrate anyone you have loved whilst supporting a vital local charity.

As well as friends and families, team, clubs and businesses of all shapes and sizes are welcome to take part.

The classic route for the sponsored 15km night time walk around Lancaster and Morecambe has been given an update, setting off from the hospice in Slyne Road and heading up to Lancaster Castle first.

“We hope to light up the community green for one night only, representing all the local people who have been touched by St John’s Hospice’s care,” said Emma Farmer, Events and Corporate Fundraiser.

“Lancaster Castle will be looking splendent, illuminated in a glorious green glow. We have plans in store for an interactive experience for all participants to take part in at the castle, to be revealed on the night.”

Another new element to this year's Walk will be Memory Lane. For the first time, a section of the route along Morecambe Prom will be dedicated to remembering loved ones.

You can purchase a small banner from the hospice to add a photo of someone you love to be displayed on Memory Lane, reminding you who you are walking for and giving you a boost to keep going.

You can also buy a metalwork Forget-me-not flower that you can place in the garden of remembrance at St John's on the night, before taking it home to keep.

Both products are also available to purchase by the general public and not just those taking part in the walk.

"Help us to make it a night to remember,” said Emma. “This year’s walk will be bigger and better than ever, and everyone is invited to walk in memory of a loved one whilst supporting and celebrating your local hospice.”