Joash Arun Ltd have applied for a ‘change of use’ for the former Halton Newsagents at 163, High Road, Halton to become a restaurant.

On the proposed lawful development certificate application for change of use, it said the newsagents ceased operation in April 2023.

The application says the internal fittings and fixtures will be refitted and a customer washroom will be made available.

A new restaurant inside a former newsagents is planned in Halton. Picture: Google Street View.

It says the kitchen will be fitted for preparing food and all food safety and precautions will be taken into account.

The walls, flooring and lighting will be according to safety regulations.

The opening hours will be 11am to 9pm.

The applicant Joash Arun Ltd also said on the PLDC application: “A lawful development certificate should be granted for this proposal because the existing use and proposed use falls into the same class.

“The building is an existing building, which has been trading for a long period of time.

"We also believe the community would benefit greatly from having a restaurant in the area.”

Councillors have yet to decide on the proposed lawful development certificate for change of use and no date has been set for it to go before the planning committee.