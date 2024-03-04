Lancaster health care boss retires after 65 years of dedicated public service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Pilling’s Methodist minister gave Graham Curwen a reference for his first job in 1959, he showed great foresight when predicting the 17-year-old Ripley pupil would become a leader of men.

“I’ve always had the ability to engage people, even as a young man,” said Graham who began his career at Lancaster’s former Education Office.

As a junior clerk on a £265 annual salary, one of his tasks was to ensure the office had enough pens and ink. Fast forward several decades and Graham cites developing a user friendly computer patient-based system as one of his proudest achievements as Primary Care and Community Services manager at their former Slyne Road base.

Modernisation and project manager for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, Graham Curwen. Photo by Andrew Bell

Graham first became involved with local health services in 1972 when they were still run by Lancashire County Council athough he didn’t make the most auspicious start.

“On the first day there, I lost the safe keys and never found them!”

His 50 years service within the NHS began in 1974 with responsibility for managing community services including health visitors, district nurses, paramedics and dental services for the Lancaster district.

He oversaw 700 staff, a number which virtually doubled when he later managed services for South Cumbria too.

Graham Curwen who is retiring after 65 years public service. Photo by Andrew Bell

One major change of which he is most proud was the integration of GP surgeries with primary care professions, and the introduction of the first ever patient-based community system.

“In the late 1970s and early 1980s, I took the view that the key to primary care services was through GPs and although working with GPs was like herding cats, I always had their support.

“My job was about developing partnerships so together we could deliver the type of quality service that we would like to receive.”

In 2000, Graham ‘retired’ for the first time but was soon offered a contract to work in Kendal on a new dementia screening programme. He later worked with the Alzheimer’s Society.

Throughout his career, Graham has also project managed building schemes including clinics in Carnforth, and at Morecambe and Heysham Health Centres.

Since joining Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust in 2006 as modernisation/project manager, he has led the adaptation and upgrading of East Barn in Lancaster, home to the Community Mental Health Team; The Cove in Heysham, an inpatient unit for teenagers with mental health problems; and Altham Meadows in Morecambe where currently children and young people’s psychological services are based.

In 2013, Graham’s service to the NHS and to Pilling was recognised when he received the MBE.

Although officially retiring at the end of March, Graham certainly won’t be slowing down. His lifelong interest in racing cars will continue as he’s obtained a competition licence to compete in sprints and hill climbs at Barbon and Aintree.

He will continue as Pilling Parish Council vice-chair and as a Pilling Village Hall trustee. He’s a member of Pilling Methodist Church’s leadership team and is Lancaster Rotary Club’s welfare officer too. Graham’s also looking into the possibility of developing a heritage centre in the village where he lives with his wife of 52 years, Judith.