One of Lancaster's best known and most respected politicians Baroness Ruth Henig dies aged 80
She was the former wife of Stanley Henig, first Labour MP for Lancaster, and she unsuccessfully contested Lancaster for Labour twice.
Service as a Lancaster magistrate led Ruth to become chair of Lancashire Police Authority and the national Association of Police Authorities, for which she was awarded the CBE.
County councillor for Lancaster East for 24 years and a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire from 2002, she took leadership roles with Lancaster Adult College, The Dukes, Central Lancaster High School, Lancaster Crime and Disorder Reduction Partnership, and The Storey Creative Industries Centre.
A lecturer in history at Lancaster University from 1968 to 2002, she became one of its first honorary fellows.
Ruth was appointed a working Labour life peer 20 years ago and was a senior Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords.
She leaves sons, Simon and David.