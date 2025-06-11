Lancaster gym is UK’s top clothing donation point
The club has received a special recognition award from the Myeloma and Leukaemia Research charity for their incredible contributions through clothing recycling.
Thanks to their amazing members, they’ve raised over £5,700 and reused more than 7,900 kg of clothes – making them the biggest 3-1-5 Health Club recognised as the UK’s top clothing donation point.
A spokesman for 3-1-5 health club said: “This charity (Myeloma and Leukaemia Research) is especially close to our hearts, as our amazing boss and wwner, Sean Thornton, is currently living with Multiple Myeloma.
"His strength and positivity inspire us every day, and it’s made supporting this cause even more meaningful for the entire 3-1-5 family.
“In just six months, we’ve collected more than double what other donation bins gather in an entire year. That’s the power of community!
“A massive well done to all our members who continue to support such a meaningful cause.”