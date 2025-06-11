Lancaster gym is UK’s top clothing donation point

3-1-5 gym in Lancaster is the UK's top clothing donation point.

3-1-5 health club in Lancaster has been recognised as the UK’s top clothing donation point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has received a special recognition award from the Myeloma and Leukaemia Research charity for their incredible contributions through clothing recycling.

Thanks to their amazing members, they’ve raised over £5,700 and reused more than 7,900 kg of clothes – making them the biggest 3-1-5 Health Club recognised as the UK’s top clothing donation point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for 3-1-5 health club said: “This charity (Myeloma and Leukaemia Research) is especially close to our hearts, as our amazing boss and wwner, Sean Thornton, is currently living with Multiple Myeloma.

"His strength and positivity inspire us every day, and it’s made supporting this cause even more meaningful for the entire 3-1-5 family.

“In just six months, we’ve collected more than double what other donation bins gather in an entire year. That’s the power of community!

“A massive well done to all our members who continue to support such a meaningful cause.”