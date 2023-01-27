Lancaster group urges people to try travelling by bus during £2 fare cap offer

With nearly all fares capped at a maximum of £2 until the end of March, Lancaster Bus Users’ Group feels the time is right to promote the benefits of bus travel in Lancaster and the rest of the district, and to take advantage of reduced fares to get out and about and discover new places.

The groups says that the low fares mean bus travel can actually be cheaper than the cost of parking, let alone fuel, whilst buses can drop you right in the middle of town without having to go through the hassle of hunting for a parking space.

Group members also point out that travelling by bus also helps save the planet by reducing emissions and pollution, and that the walk to the bus stop helps keep you fit.

Lancaster Bus Users' Group giving out leaflets at the bus station.

The group recognises that many people will not have travelled by bus for a long time and may be unfamiliar with the system and how it works.

A group member said: “My 80-year-old neighbour wanted to go to Morecambe for the day but had no idea which bus went there, how often it went or where to catch it. So she gave up.”

To help new passengers find their way around, Lancaster Bus Users’ Group has developed a website lancasterbususers.com that has maps of the bus network and links to timetables of all local bus services.

Once people realise how easy it is to use the buses, the group hopes they will take advantage of the £2 fare offer to visit lots of places such as Blackpool, the Lake District, Kirkby Lonsdale, Settle and Skipton, as well as the local attractions such as Morecambe, Crook O’Lune and Glasson Dock.

Timetable leaflets can also be obtained from Lancaster Library, the Visitor Information Centre or by asking an inspector in the bus station.

