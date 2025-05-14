Lancaster family festival back to city for third time
The free family event - which takes place on Saturday May 24 - is organised by the Fairfield Association, a local charity set up to protect green spaces.
The festival will raise money to maintain Fairfield Playground as well as the nearby Community Orchard and Fairfield Nature Reserve.
Trustee Andrew Brennand said: “The festival is a great day out for families - with entertainment, food and drink on offer from midday until the evening in our beautiful park.
“So many local businesses and organisations come together to support us – it really couldn’t happen without them.”
Global Village Café will be providing Middle Eastern delights and More Music will return with their much-loved Walking Down the Street Gamelan workshop.
There will also be a full roster of live music as well as a barbeque, an ice-cream stall, henna tattoos and a fully-licensed bar stocking local drinks from Lancaster Brewery.