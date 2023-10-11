Lancaster comic shop celebrates 70 years since Minnie the Minx first appeared in Beano

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minnie the Minx fan Lucy Braithwaite of First Age Comics spoke to the Lancaster Guardian.

“Here at First Age Comics we had a brilliant summer catching up with local customers and meeting new ones who were visiting Lancaster from miles around.

"One thing we noticed during the holidays was that the Beano is as popular as ever with readers of all ages. Believe it or not, 2023 marks 70 years since Minnie the Minx first appeared in the Beano.

Minne the Minx fan, Lucy Braithwaite, of First Age Comics, Moor Lane, Lancaster.

“Minnie’s full name is Hermione Makepeace and she is a cousin of Dennis the Menace. If they had a Scottish grandma like ours then it stands to reason that they had the same jumpers! The jumper I own now has been knitted by my daughter’s grandma, Christine.

“Minnie the Minx was created and originally drawn by Leo Baxendale, appearing on December 19 1953 in issue 596 of the Beano. Other Minnie the Minx writers and artists at publishers DC Thompson included Tom Paterson, Jim Petrie, Ken Harrison, Ian McLaughlin, Carvan Scott, Danny Pearson, Andy Fanton and Nigel Parkinson.

“From the beginning Minnie has been there to challenge gender stereotypes and she certainly is a sharp contrast to lots of the characters in the vintage comics I collect that were aimed at girls. Today she is drawn by Laura Howell, Minnie’s first female artist.

“The character has always been my favourite. She jumped out from the page like no one else, if anything madder than Dennis, though I loved Dennis and Gnasher too. I was so much of a fan that my dad used to make me the trademark Beano tea – a pile of mash with the bangers sticking out all over it.

“It's always great to see people find their favourite comics in the shop. Of course we stock a wide range from the rest of the world alongside books, toys and other interesting retro finds. We’re a go-to for collectors of US comics with 1000s of back issues to look through.”