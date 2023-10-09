News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster restaurant celebrates success at prestigious UK awards ceremony

A Lancaster restaurant is celebrating after scooping two accolades at this year’s prestigious UK Italian Awards.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Bucelli’s authentic Italian restaurant in Church Street was recognised as highly recommended in both the Best Pasta Chef and Best Restaurant in the North West categories at the 2023 grand gala final, held at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds yesterday, October 8.

Now in their seventh year, the Italian Awards strive to recognise excellence and pick out the very best the UK has to offer.

Bucelli’s owner, Bruno Bucelli, said: “We are overwhelmed with the results of the Italian Awards UK and Wales.

Buccelli's owner, Bruno Buccelli, at the 2023 Italian Awards grand final in Leeds.Buccelli's owner, Bruno Buccelli, at the 2023 Italian Awards grand final in Leeds.
“Thank you to all the participants, organisers, our supporters who vote for us but in particular to Buccelli’s staff who make this happen!

"Jake, Jack, Ben, Bonnie, Lizzy, Eva, Lorenzo this result wouldn’t be possible without you! Grazie!”

Buccelli’s also scored success at last year’s Italian Awards when it was named Most Authentic Italian Restaurant, was runner-up in both the Best Pasta Chef and Best Delicatessen categories, and Jake Brindley lifted the coveted Best Chef title.

