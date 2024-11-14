Lancaster city council left with no cabinet or leader after unexpected resignations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Labour leader of Lancaster City Council’s multi-party cabinet resigned unexpectedly in front of a full council meeting and ended the cabinet, accusing Green councillors of wanting to replace him now that they are the biggest party.

Councillor Phillip Black claimed Greens wanted him to resign after he returned following a period of illness and also because the Greens now have 23 councillors following by-election successes this year.

First, Councillor Black announced that top Labour councillors were resigning from the cabinet. Secondly, he ‘removed’ Green councillors from the cabinet. Then he resigned himself as council leader.

He said: “I have had a few weeks off duties because of a health condition. When I came back, there were demands from Green councillors following the recent by-election that I should resign or face a vote of no confidence. That was not the welcome I expected.

Labour leader Councillor Phillip Black resigned unexpectedly in front of a full council meeting. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

“I wanted to focus on running the council and follow agreed positions we have held. But that was flatly rejected. I was told we were politicians and so have to serve the ‘here-and-now’. We are not lawyers.

“I don’t deny the Greens are the largest group. But I don’t know how we can cross the choppy waters if we continue jockeying for power after every by-election?

He added: “It is with sadness I announce that Labour councillors Joanne Ainscough, Jean Parr, Catherine Potter and Jason Wood have resigned from the cabinet with immediate effect.

Secondly, I have removed councillors Caroline Jackson, Tim Hamilton-Cox, Paul Stubbins and Nick Wilkinson from the cabinet. Caroline Jackson is no longer the council’s deputy leader.”

They are Green councillors. But Councillor Black said Lib-Dem Peter Jackson remains on the cabinet.

Councillor Black went on to say: “This council voted me into office on the basis of an agreement which no longer exists. There is only one conclusion I can arrive at. My time as leader is at an end. I can lay my hand on my heart and tell you that I always gave my best, that I tried with all sincerity to shepherd our cross-party alliance through the most challenging local government landscape our district has ever had to face.”

In reply, Conservative Councillor Andrew Gardener said: “I’m disappointed. Councillor Black and I have not always seen eye-to-eye. But this has taken us all by surprise. We had an agreement to be a strong and unified council for the good of the people. We had a two-year deal. If there is a vote. the Conservatives will not get involved in politics.”

He called for a 15-minute break to consider next steps, which was agreed. During that time, different groups held discussions and Councillor Black spoke to top council officers including chief executive Mark Davies.

Then a top legal officer announced the city council currently had no leader or cabinet. The chief executive would take on any key executive roles until a new cabinet is formed. An extraordinary meeting is expected soon to choose new leaders.

Green councillors did not respond to Councillor Black’s accusations in the formal meeting. But speaking after, they denied making any threats and claimed Councillor Black had acted unconstitutionally by resigning without any notice.

In a statement, Green Councillor Caroline Jackson said: ” We are sad that Councillor Black and the Labour group have chosen this abrupt and unconstitutional way of ending the current administration.

“Councillor Black should have given advance notice so that a new leader could have been elected at the meeting. The effect of this action in the middle of the budget process is to halt essential work and ultimately delay decision-making.

“We are disturbed that Councillor Black has interpreted perfectly civil negotiations between the Labour and Green leaders and deputy leaders as threatening.

“We understand that the Labour group is disappointed to have lost three seats and become the smaller political group. In May 2023, Councillor Black insisted that he should be leader of the council because Labour had more members than Greens. We are surprised, therefore, that he has been unable to negotiate with us to create a smooth transition at this point.

“We know that our residents expect a councillor from the largest group on the council to be leading the council.

“I would like to commend all the members of the Liberal-Democrat, Green and Labour cross-party administration that has just been terminated. It has been hard working, co-operative, highly supportive and successful. “