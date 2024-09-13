A Lancaster takeaway has had its premises licence revoked for employing illegal workers.

The Home Office Immigration Enforcement Department had applied for a review of the licence at Flames Takeaway on Rosemary Lane, backed by the police.

Following a hearing on Tuesday, Lancaster City Council licensing sub-committee published its decision on September 12.

They said the premises licence holder and owner, Rudolf Collaku, had demonstrated a "persistent failure" to comply with immigration law.

Flames takeaway in Rosemary Lane, Lancaster.

The premises licence allows Flames to serve hot food and other refreshments between 11pm and 5am Monday to Sunday.

Immigration officers visited the Rosemary Lane fast food outlet on five occasions between October 2022 and May 2024, and found six people working illegally there.

The takeaway was served a closure notice and has been fined £110,000 for employing illegal workers.

The decision statement said: "The sub-committee has carefully considered all the written information before it, and all the representations and views expressed at the hearing.

Rudolf Collaku of Flames takeaway, Lancaster, at the licensing review. Picture: Robbie MacDonald

"The sub-committee has noted that the application relates to a review of the premises licence for Flames, 1-3 Rosemary Lane, Lancaster LA1 1NR.

"The sub-committee has noted the concerns of the Home Officer Immigration Enforcement Officers, and the police relate to the persistent failure of the premises licence holder to comply with immigration laws.

"The premises had been visited on five occasions between October 2022 and May 2024 by Home Office Immigration Enforcement Officers where illegal working has been a constant issue, with six illegal workers have been encountered.

"Enforcement Officers have served a closure notice and civil penalties totalling £110,000 have been issued to the business.

"The sub-committee also took note of the representations made by (police licensing officer) PC Taylor who provided supporting evidence of illegal workers at the premises and breaches of the conditions within their premises licence.

"He also outlined complaints and concerns relating to modern slavery and issues concerning lack of door staff and nuisance parking outside the premises.

"The sub-committee has taken note of the witness statement of the premises licence holder Rudolf Collaku and the representations made on his behalf during the hearing.

"The committee has noted that all current employees at the premises have the right to work in at the premises, that he has started making payments to the civil penalty order in the sum of £2000 per month, with the first payment being made at the beginning of September 2024.

"The sub-committee is very concerned that the premises licence holder has repeatedly breached Immigration law by employing illegal workers.

"The sub-committee is also concerned that the premises has shown a history of breaching its licence conditions in relation to the provision of SIA registered door-staff, and management of CCTV. Furthermore, the premises has demonstrated its inability to effectively manage parking outside its premises by delivery drivers.

"The sub-committee are of the view that the premises licence holder appears to have little regard to the licensing objectives and in particular that of the prevention of crime and disorder.

"It is the sub-committee's decision that it is both appropriate and proportionate in all the circumstances for the promotion of the licensing objectives to revoke the premises licence.”