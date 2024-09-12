Lancaster takeaway owner pleads for 'one last chance' as councillors consider revoking his licence

A Lancaster takeaway owner has rejected accusations his business is linked to modern slavery.

Rudolf Collaku, of Flames, on Rosemary Lane, Lancaster, also denied suggestions of money laundering at a licensing review.

He said £40,000 found ‘stuffed’ inside a safe was due to be put in a bank despite police suspicions it was being kept out of the formal banking system. But he has accepted breaching immigration regulations and various licensing conditions in the past, including Covid pandemic, door staff and delivery vehicle parking rules.

The Lancaster City Council licensing review heard Home Office immigration officers have visited Flames various times and found six illegal workers overall. The Home Office requested the licensing review, supported by the police.

Rudolf Collaku of Flames takeaway, Lancaster, at the licensing review. Picture: Robbie MacDonald

Mr Collaku, of West Street, Lancaster, attended the meeting, which was not a criminal hearing, with a lawyer and a barrister who spoke for him.

Council licensing officer Dave Eglin outlined key vents over recent years at Flames. These included illegal workers being found and ‘illegal working as a constant theme’.

Mr Collaku had also regularly ignored warnings and owed three different fines, totaling £110,000 from 2023 and 2024. Mr Eglin added: “In mitigation, his solicitors say Mr Collaku was born in Albania. He came to the UK in 2000, went to Lancaster University and got a degree in economics. Today, he lives with his wife and children.

"The takeaway now has three full-time staff. Each [current] member was checked and has the right to live and work in the UK, as does his wife. It is a family business, in effect.

Flames takeaway in Rosemary Lane, Lancaster.

"He wishes to keep the licence and keep trading to provide for his family and keep the staff.”

Josh Johns, a Home Office immigration officer, said: “There were six illegal workers on five occasions which shows complete disregard for regulations.”

He added: “I have been in this job for 10 years. This case was probably among the worst I have seen.”

Ben Williams, a barrister representing Mr Collaku, said the Flames owner accepted he had breached some licensing conditions and immigration laws. However, suggestions of modern slavery, money laundering or crime were totally rejected and had no evidence.

The council’s licensing decision will be announced in coming days.