Lancaster chef 'speechless' after restaurant named best in the UK and number 3 in the world by Tripadvisor
Northcote at Langho in the Ribble Valley, where Lisa Goodwin-Allen is executive chef, has been named the best in the UK and number three in the world by Tripadvisor.
The eaterie has come top in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants awards, which are determined by the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.
“Wow, I’m actually speechless – to be named third best restaurant in the world by Tripadvisor is honestly a huge achievement because it’s based on reviews from guests, who are our most important critics,” said Lisa.
"I am so proud of the team at Northcote every day, but especially today. These reviews aren’t just based on the food but the overall experience, so this placing is credit to every single person who works so hard to make Northcote such a very special place.”
The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence.
It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above and beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community.
Out of eight million listings, fewer than one per cent achieve this milestone.
Lisa retained her highly-coveted Michelin star at a special event earlier this year after delivering excellent food and service.
The restaurant is noted on the Michelin Guide website as having superb produce which is then fashioned into dishes with distinct and bold flavours.
The former Carnforth High School pupil is widely renowned as one of the most innovative and exciting chefs in the country, and is well known for winning season five of the BBC cooking show Great British Menu.
Lisa trained at Lancaster and Morecambe College and is the youngest daughter of the late Morecambe businessman Ken Allen.