Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renowned Lancaster chef has been left ‘speechless’ after receiving a huge accolade.

Northcote at Langho in the Ribble Valley, where Lisa Goodwin-Allen is executive chef, has been named the best in the UK and number three in the world by Tripadvisor.

The eaterie has come top in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants awards, which are determined by the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wow, I’m actually speechless – to be named third best restaurant in the world by Tripadvisor is honestly a huge achievement because it’s based on reviews from guests, who are our most important critics,” said Lisa.

Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen from Lancaster.

"I am so proud of the team at Northcote every day, but especially today. These reviews aren’t just based on the food but the overall experience, so this placing is credit to every single person who works so hard to make Northcote such a very special place.”

The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence.

It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above and beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community.

Northcote at Langho in the Ribble Valley. Picture: Google.

Out of eight million listings, fewer than one per cent achieve this milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa retained her highly-coveted Michelin star at a special event earlier this year after delivering excellent food and service.

The restaurant is noted on the Michelin Guide website as having superb produce which is then fashioned into dishes with distinct and bold flavours.

The former Carnforth High School pupil is widely renowned as one of the most innovative and exciting chefs in the country, and is well known for winning season five of the BBC cooking show Great British Menu.

Lisa trained at Lancaster and Morecambe College and is the youngest daughter of the late Morecambe businessman Ken Allen.