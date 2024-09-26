Lancaster's popular Highest Point music festival to 'take a break' in 2025
Organisers say rising costs have made it difficult to sustain such a large scale event.
With income for the Williamson Park spectacle coming solely from ticket sales and bar revenues, the festival has been losing money.
However, bosses say in the future they may still be able to hold further Highest Point festivals.
Announcing the news on Facebook, the Highest Point team said: "We’d like to share some important news: Highest Point will be taking a break in 2025.
"While this may not come as a surprise to some, it’s a decision we’ve come to after an incredible few years of events, navigating various challenges along the way.
"Each year, we’ve worked hard to deliver the best possible experience within our budget.
"However, with rising costs - including significant fees for artists - it has become increasingly difficult to sustain an event of this scale in Williamson Park.
"Unfortunately, it’s not feasible to continue losing money year after year without reassessing our approach.
"Highest Point has always been organised by a dedicated, small team from the local community.
"Unlike some larger music festivals, we do not have the backing of major booking power or receive funding based on self-reported figures.
"Our income relies solely on ticket sales and bar revenues, which, given the current climate, simply isn’t enough to break even.
"This isn’t the end for us; 2025 will just be a pause for the festival, and we look forward to what the future may hold.
"Until we dance again, Much love, The HP team."
Highest Point Festival returned for it’s sixth outing in May this year with headline acts Tom Odell and Busted.
Previous years have seen the likes of Sophie Ellis Bextor, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Bastille and Anne Marie performing.
And stars such as Richard Ashcroft, Basement Jaxx, James, The Lightning Seeds, Feeder and The Zutons have also graced the park stages over the years.
Events also included a Big Family Day Out.
Highest Point launched in May 2018 as "the biggest festival Lancaster has ever seen" with acts including Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and Cast.