Lancaster's popular Highest Point music festival to 'take a break' in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster's popular Highest Point Festival is to take a break in 2025.

Organisers say rising costs have made it difficult to sustain such a large scale event.

With income for the Williamson Park spectacle coming solely from ticket sales and bar revenues, the festival has been losing money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, bosses say in the future they may still be able to hold further Highest Point festivals.

Busted performing at the Highest Point Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Announcing the news on Facebook, the Highest Point team said: "We’d like to share some important news: Highest Point will be taking a break in 2025.

"While this may not come as a surprise to some, it’s a decision we’ve come to after an incredible few years of events, navigating various challenges along the way.

"Each year, we’ve worked hard to deliver the best possible experience within our budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, with rising costs - including significant fees for artists - it has become increasingly difficult to sustain an event of this scale in Williamson Park.

"Unfortunately, it’s not feasible to continue losing money year after year without reassessing our approach.

"Highest Point has always been organised by a dedicated, small team from the local community.

"Unlike some larger music festivals, we do not have the backing of major booking power or receive funding based on self-reported figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our income relies solely on ticket sales and bar revenues, which, given the current climate, simply isn’t enough to break even.

"This isn’t the end for us; 2025 will just be a pause for the festival, and we look forward to what the future may hold.

"Until we dance again, Much love, The HP team."

Highest Point Festival returned for it’s sixth outing in May this year with headline acts Tom Odell and Busted.

Previous years have seen the likes of Sophie Ellis Bextor, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Bastille and Anne Marie performing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And stars such as Richard Ashcroft, Basement Jaxx, James, The Lightning Seeds, Feeder and The Zutons have also graced the park stages over the years.

Events also included a Big Family Day Out.

Highest Point launched in May 2018 as "the biggest festival Lancaster has ever seen" with acts including Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace and Cast.