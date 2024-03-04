Lancaster charity shortlisted for £10k boost as part of national project to prevent suicide in men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster Men’s Hub has made the list to receive money via the Suicide Prevention Grant Fund 2023-25.

The hub has been provisionally awarded £9950 to undertake a project called Upping Our Game. Its aim is to become more proactive in reaching out to men in groups identified as at a higher risk of suicide so that they can benefit from the safe, welcoming and supportive environment of the hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To achieve this, the project team will seek to build partnerships with other organisations that specialise in meeting the needs of those whose circumstances may lead them to consider suicide.

At a Lancaster Men's Shed coffee drop-in session are, from left: David Mace (chair of Lancaster Men's Hub), special guest Rachel Meadows (volunteer and community development manager of the UK Men’s Sheds Association), John Strivens and David Smith (trustees).

Lancaster Men’s Hub aims to combat loneliness and isolation amongst all men in Lancaster and surrounding areas by providing activities for men to do together.

It is based on the global Men’s Shed model of helping men build friendships and mutual support as they undertake activities ‘shoulder to shoulder’.

The Lancaster Men’s Hub takes this idea further by offering a wider range of activities to suit more men. Their motto is ‘Wellbeing through doing’ and current activities include woodworking, games evenings, walking football, writing group, country walks, knitting and running an allotment.

Walking football is a popular activity offered by Lancaster Men's Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Upping Our Game project funding will enable further activities to be developed as a result of the outreach, and based on the interests of members including model-making, arts and crafts, and other creative activities.

Chair of Trustees, David Mace, said: “We are an organisation entirely run by volunteers. This grant, along with the massive time contribution of our volunteers, will enable us to make the benefits of the men’s hub accessible to more men and will improve our ability to signpost to specialist help those in particular need.”

About the Suicide Prevention Grant Fund

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) made available a £10 million grant fund to support suicide prevention activities delivered in England by voluntary, community or social enterprise (VCSE) organisations in 2023 to 2025.