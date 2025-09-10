Lancaster Canal Quarter developers and Kanteena boss speak out after hundreds of objections to demolition of venue

A Lancaster music venue boss, developers and the city’s MP have spoken out after hundreds of objections to its demolition.

More than 750 objections to knocking down the Kanteena building on Brewery Lane have been sent to Lancaster City Council at the time of going to press.

The closure of Kanteena was announced earlier this year, and there are plans to demolish the premises as part of £100m regeneration plans for the area as part of the long-awaited Canal Quarter development.

Pablo Aguilar, who runs the music and arts venue, said he was "humbled with the level of response" but "always knew the venue was temporary".

A joint statement issued by Kanteena, and developers Marco Living and Axis-RE, also addressed numerous claims posted online that the venue will be replaced with a car park - saying this is not the case.

"Following recent commentary about the future of Kanteena at the Brewery Lane site, Marco Living, Axis-RE and Kanteena wish to clarify the position and address community concerns," said the statement.

"The original vision in 2019 was to create activity and community benefit while regeneration plans were developed and Kanteena fitted that bill. Since then, Kanteena have done a great job with the financial and operational support of the Brewery Lane developer from the start.

"To clarify speculation, Kanteena is not part of the forthcoming temporary car parking application. The venue has always operated as a temporary use prior to wider regeneration plans for this important city centre site.

"Since acquiring (site owners) Lanmara Developments Limited in May 2025, Marco Living and Axis-RE have continued to work closely with Kanteena, extending their lease through to the end of 2025 to provide financial security and allow the venue to continue operating in its current site.

"The development team is currently working toward a mixed-use scheme that will benefit Lancaster. We cannot disclose specific details at this time as plans are still evolving in consultation with key stakeholders in the area. We hope to share our plans before the end of the year.

"The development partnership, operating as Lanmara Developments Limited, continues to listen to feedback and will ensure that any future development delivers genuine benefit for Lancaster while creating opportunities for local businesses, employment and cultural activities."

Pablo Aguilar, from Kanteena, said: “When we started Kanteena at Brewery Lane we always knew the venue was temporary.

"We are humbled with the level of response.

"Our landlords have been open and honest throughout, giving us plenty of time to plan ahead. We've had an amazing six years and we're grateful for the support we've received. This is not the end of the road for Kanteena but a new chapter. Watch this space!”

Lancaster MP Cat Smith has submitted her own personal objection to the planning application.

Ms Smith said: “The demolition of a successful and beloved music venue is a backwards step in Lancaster's regeneration. The city council should think again on this, and save Kanteena.

“As a modern cultural asset, the city's only mid-size music venue has attracted international and national talent, supported grassroots local artists and festivals, and is a vital part of the local economy supporting our art and music scene.”

The Kanteena demolition plans and public comments can be viewed at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/ reference number 25/00913/FUL.