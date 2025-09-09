Massive opposition mounts over plans to destroy much-loved Lancaster music venue

A much-loved music venue in Lancaster faces being knocked down and fans are rallying round against the plans.

The closure of Kanteena on Brewery Lane was announced earlier this year, and there are plans to knock the building down as part of £100m regeneration plans for the area.

At the time of writing, more than 750 public objections have now been sent to Lancaster City Council , with one Kanteena supporter saying it was a ‘soulless and braindead decision’.

A planning application has gone in for "relevant demolition of existing buildings and associated vegetation clearance" at the Canal Quarter Central Site on land to the east of Brewery Lane.

The application by Lanmara Developments Ltd, owners of the three-acre site earmarked for development, calls for two buildings to be knocked down.

These are Kanteena and an old depot building formerly used by the former Mitchell's Brewery.

Lancaster Music Co-op said: “As you may be aware, one of Lancaster’s few remaining music venues is under threat of closure.

"Since opening, Kanteena has grown to become the epicentre of the city’s music scene.

"Being the only remaining ‘mid-sized’ venue in town, it has gained a reputation for attracting national and international acts, as well as being a platform for local musicians to launch their careers.

"It also provides popular community and family events and helps promote local businesses such as food producers and breweries.

“This is all positive for the city. It not only provides a cultural space for locals to attend an array of events but also attracts people into town who would otherwise not visit, further boosting the local economy.

"If we lose Kanteena, the whole city loses out. To close down such an important asset to Lancaster, with no real plan of what will replace it, seems like madness.

“As members of the local music community, we at the Co-op believe that Kanteena is a vital cultural asset which we should fight to keep open.

"Having worked with them on various events, we recognise the vital platform they provide for musicians and music-lovers, both local and from further afield.

"Communities like ours need spaces to develop and enjoy the thing we love most.”

Robin Booth said: “Soulless and braindead decision - running a business in Lancaster for almost 10 years it's been obvious to see the impact Kanteena has had in putting the city firmly on the musical map with a solid independent venue.

"It's incredible how in such a short time Kanteena has attracted the level of artists and musicians currently performing there. It is a real success story for the city and should be celebrated.”

Troy Bradford said: “Kanteena is an integral part of the culture of Lancaster’s music scene. Not only for those who reside in Lancaster but also for those outside of Lancaster.

"Kanteena has been the sole purpose of mine and many others visit to Lancaster over the years.

"A city with such rich culture needs a venue like Kanteena.

“It is routed in the student culture of the city giving young people a space to experiment and discover new things. Venues and locations like this are crucial in this economy."

Laura Gittins said: “The Kanteena is a well-established and much-valued cultural and social space within Lancaster. Over recent years it has hosted an impressive range of live music events, community gatherings, food and drink festivals, and independent market days.

"I have personally attended many live music performances there and can attest to its unique atmosphere, vibrancy, and contribution to Lancaster's cultural life.

"Replacing this creative, community-driven venue with a car park would represent a significant loss to the city.

"While I understand the demand for parking in Lancaster, there are already existing car parks within short walking distance of the city centre.

"The irreversible loss of such a distinctive cultural asset cannot be justified in exchange for additional parking spaces.”

Bradley Fielding said: “During the lockdowns and restrictions of 2020, Kanteena was one of few places in Lancaster that offered a sanctuary of solace to escape the horrible reality that was the Covid-19 pandemic. The various food vendors and bars meant socialising was a lot simpler and less anxiety-inducing.

"Taking away one of the few spaces that artists and creatives can showcase their talents, for yet another car park in the city would be a travesty.

"The art and artists do not deserved to ignored, neither do the hard-working individuals that have put their everything into establishing Kanteena and keeping it a bustling place for anyone who walks through its doors.”

James Jackson said: “Lancaster is a thriving city with one of the most popular universities in the UK. This venue is the beating heart of the cities nightlife culture. It gives opportunities for local djs and artists and is one of the best venues to ever open in Lancaster. It would be a disgrace to knock this down for a car park!”

George Brookes said: “The temporary re-use of the building on this piece of land has grown beyond all expectations in the last six years. It is now a part of the cultural fabric of the North-West, vitally important to the region's music and social scene.

“Presenting both international acts and local community events, it's loss would be great, especially during times of great social disconnect, such as we are experiencing currently.

“I urge the council to reconsider and to help keep this flourishing venue open, thus preserving Lancaster's cultural importance making our city a better place to live and visit.”

Lancaster MP Cat Smith has submitted her own personal objection to the planning application.

Ms Smith said: “The demolition of a successful and beloved music venue is a backwards step in Lancaster's regeneration. The city council should think again on this, and save Kanteena.

“As a modern cultural asset, the city's only mid-size music venue has attracted international and national talent, supported grassroots local artists and festivals, and is a vital part of the local economy supporting our art and music scene.”

Lancaster Music Co-op said: “If you believe that its worth fighting to keep Kanteena open, visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning and leave a comment explaining why you think it is so important to our community."

The planning application reference number is 25/00913/FUL.