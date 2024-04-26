Lancaster businesses fear for the future as council looks to adopt new city centre parking plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One leading businessman has described the strategy as a ‘dagger in the back’ while another has claimed the strategy ‘is driven by ideology rather than common sense’.

Lancaster BID, which represents many businesses in Lancaster city centre, has lots expressing major concerns and understands that one of them is organising a petition against the draft measures currently under consultation.

Most concerns focus on the potential loss of parking spaces at St Leonard’s Gate to make way for the canal corridor development, and Nelson Street where there are plans to build housing.

“Online shopping has hit retail shopping centres so losing car parking spaces is another dagger in the back,” said Rodney Banks Lyon of Banks Lyon Jewellers in Church Street.

“Retail is being overlooked when the council should be encouraging it.”

Marcus Angell, owner of global accommodation agent, SilverDoor, in Dalton Square, is worried about losing staff if the strategy goes ahead.

“I think it’s anti-car. I’m one of the biggest city centre employers with 75 staff and lots of them walk, cycle and catch the bus to work but there’s plenty that can’t so what will they do? I’ll lose them.

“I’m aware of a number of people in retail and industry who are frustrated by the parking situation in the city centre. There’s a lot of anger out there.”

Mr Banks Lyon thought there was a need for more city centre car parking spaces to be found and for the Castle car park, which has been closed for repair since last June, to be reopened as soon as possible.

And he was worried that a plan to allocate spaces at the Junction 34 Park & Ride car park for visitors to Morecambe’s Eden Project would reduce those available for shoppers in Lancaster.

“We attract visitors from all over the North West because we are a destination shop selling brands people can’t buy in other locations and they often also visit other retail and hospitality outlets in Lancaster while they’re here” said Mr Banks Lyon.

“Despite having the Bay Gateway, it can still take up to 30 minutes to get round the one way system if people are clogging it up trying to find car parking spaces.”

Consultation ends at noon on May 13 and Lancaster BID have been offered a workshop on the strategy with the city council before the deadline. The consultation responses will be used to inform the final strategy for consideration by the council’s cabinet.

The council says that its draft strategy and action plan “are designed to ensure there continues to be a well-managed supply of public car parking facilities in the city”.

“The strategy aims to provide reassurance to both businesses and community stakeholders that the council can provide sufficient parking spaces whilst maintaining its overarching commitment to climate action and delivering other priorities such as new homes for local people.

“Through its declared Climate Emergency, the council also recognises the need to support the transitioning to an accessible and inclusive low-carbon and active transport system, promoting cycling, walking and increased use of public transport.”