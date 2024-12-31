Lancaster businesses come together for meeting to help them during current economic climate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe and Lancaster MPs will be attending the second ‘Indivision’ initiative meeting aiming to bring business owners together during the current difficult economic times.

Last May the team behind Totally Local Lancaster, a group which helps Lancaster city centre businesses, formed Indivision to ‘form some sort of strategy on how to support, deal and protect our business community as a district", said Paolo Cusimano.

A meeting was held and was attended by scores of members of the business community and now a new date for the second meeting has been announced.

Paolo Cusimano said on Totally Local Lancaster: “Over the past four years, it is fair to say that both businesses and households have faced an unprecedented number of challenges, and undoubtedly, the highest levels of uncertainty.

Paul Cusimano.

“As the effects of the 'Cost of Living Crisis' have cut deeper into everyone's finances, 2025 is not showing any signs of respite, or any upturn. In fact, many in the financial sector are preparing for more of the same, for some time to come. As a district, we have been resistant to many economic challenges in modern times, but not this one.

“During the Summer, we held our inaugural meeting at which over 70 businesses were represented, many openly sharing the challenges they were facing, which seemed common to the majority.

“It was unanimously agreed that we should invite the Districts two MPs as well as our local Council.

"The timing of our next meeting was going to be crucial, but the calling of a snap General Election, and the forming of a new Government, forced us to delay the next meeting.

“After much debate, we opted to wait until after the Christmas period, a crucial time for every High Street, whilst also giving time for the impact of the Autumn Budget to be felt/digested.

“We are delighted to announce that Cat Smith MP and Lizzi Collinge MP will both be in attendance at our next meeting, as well as representatives from Lancaster City Council.”

Indivision 2 will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 5.30pm for 6pm start at 3-1-5 Health Club, Caton Road, Lancaster.

To help with catering, please register an intention to attend, by emailing [email protected] stating name, business and number of guests attending.