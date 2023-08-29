News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster business to host whole week of celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary

A city bakery is celebrating 10 years of bringing good bread to the people of Lancaster.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST

This month, Filbert’s turns 10 and to mark the occasion, the team will be hosting a whole week of birthday celebrations towards the end of September including a competition and treats for all their customers who have supported them on their journey.

From bootstrap beginnings in 2013, with just Felicity, a greed for good bread, and some willing accomplices to help them bring ‘proper bread’ to the good people of Lancaster, Filbert’s has kept plugging away at the organic craft baking game.

“Constantly improving and just about keeping our head above water until finally, after 10 successful solar orbits, we feel like we’re getting the hang of things!” they said.

Filbert's Bakery of King Street, Lancaster, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The King Street business has also introduced deliveries especially aimed at those who are housebound or have mobility issues, or just don’t get in to town as often as they’d like.

Filbert’s covers Lancaster on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday, and Morecambe and Heysham on Thursdays, and is planning on expanding to other areas very soon. You can check out the website for all the details and to order.

Community has always been an important part of Filbert’s Bakery – bringing people together over bread – so they were very proud to announce their new sister venture, Filbert’s Too, earlier this year.

This is a brand spanking new social enterprise which will be based in Halton and which will help supply nutritious bread, local food and baking skills to food banks, food clubs, community groups and schools.

Filbert's Bakery of King Street, Lancaster.
They are really excited to be working with some excellent local organisations like Eggcup, Food Futures and Morecambe Bay Foodbank amongst many others.

Filbert’s Too will also be a showcase for sustainable building techniques and business planning for small businesses just like themselves. The site will be solar powered and will have whizzy features like a proving room that stays at the same temperature – good for both the bread and the team!

Filbert’s Too is in the fundraising stage at the moment with a crowdfunding campaign launched and they would love your support and investment https://gofund.me/3fec8287.

You can find Filberts at www.filbertsbakery.co.uk, facebook.com/filbertsbakery and instagram.com/filbertsbakery

