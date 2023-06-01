News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Award winning Lancaster business reveals plans to open a new not-for-profit bakery

An award winning Lancaster bakery is opening a new not-for-profit shop.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

Filbert’s Bakery on King Street is launching Filbert’s Too in an old workshop next to Halton Mill. The bakery will be almost completely solar powered, making it one of a select few solar powered bakeries in the UK.

Its aim is to support community food clubs and banks in the Lancaster and Morecambe area, and to build local food resilience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Filbert’s Too is currently in the funding stage, using some hard earned savings and grants to kickstart the venture, and is appealing to the local community to make it a reality.

Felicity Duirwyn, owner of Filbert’s Bakery in Lancaster.Felicity Duirwyn, owner of Filbert’s Bakery in Lancaster.
Felicity Duirwyn, owner of Filbert’s Bakery in Lancaster.
Most Popular

A crowdfunding campaign is under way to help set up the new bakery and subsidise work to support various community initiatives.

"We will provide bread and baked goods to local food clubs and food banks, cooking and baking classes to schools and community groups, along with working with Lancaster’s Food Futures project on their allotments and farming projects,” said Felicity Duirwyn, Filbert’s Bakery owner.

Read More
Lancaster turns red, white and green to celebrate grand finale of Festa Italia

“The cost of living crisis is affecting us all and pushing more and more people into food insecurity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Community has always been important to Filbert’s and we wanted to see how we can make a real difference. We’re really excited about all the possibilities this new chapter will bring.”

Lancaster has a strong track record of helping the bakery out – a generous round of donations to help it buy a new mixer a few years ago, and a more recent donation of equipment that was the impetus for this latest adventure.

Felicity said: “With a little bit more help we can pay that forward significantly.

“There’s lots of work to do before we hope to open towards the end of the summer so we are looking for support in a few ways, either contributing to our crowdfunder, shopping in the bakery, or just spreading the word.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crowdfunder can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/filberts-too-adventures-in-social-enterprise

For more information go to www.filbertsbakery.co.uk/filberts-too

Filbert’s Bakery opened in 2013. It is renowned for its long fermentation bread, pastries and other goodies baked daily by a team on site. It was crowned Best Baker in the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards in 2018.

Related topics:LancasterKing Street