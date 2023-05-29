News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster turns red, white and green to celebrate grand finale of Festa Italia

Crowds turned out in force to enjoy the grand finale of this year's Festa Italia on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:06 BST

People travelled from far and wide to enjoy the festival, which had a packed programme of events, activities and entertainment taking place in the city centre.

Among the fun was the sight and sounds of Italy’s greatest marques with a display of Vespas and Lambrettas.

Ducatis and Ferraris were also in town.

For the younger members of the family, The Bambino Zone was in Dalton Square with music, entertainment and activities.

In addition, special guest Italian actress Katia Greco flew in to attend the inaugural Lancaster International Film Festival and joined in the festivities.

The film festival will take place at The Storey on Friday (May 26) starting at 2pm through to 7.30pm, with some tickets available on the door.

Thanks to Joshua Brandwood and Kyle Weston for the photos.

The Dance Hub Lancaster entertain the crowds.

1. Festa Italia

The Dance Hub Lancaster entertain the crowds.

Some enjoy a quick drink while others admire the supercars on display.

2. Festa Italia

Some enjoy a quick drink while others admire the supercars on display.

Venetian Masquerade at Festa Italia.

3. Festa Italia

Venetian Masquerade at Festa Italia.

The Festa Italia crowds enjoyed the show put on by The Dance Hub Lancaster.

4. Festa Italia

The Festa Italia crowds enjoyed the show put on by The Dance Hub Lancaster.

