Lancaster business 'thrilled' to be in final running for two prestigious awards

Eventus Recruitment Group has made the shortlist for the prestigious Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) as well as the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), which are dedicated solely to women.

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director of the Eventus Recruitment Group, said: “We were delighted to be chosen as a finalist in such two prestigious awards, and it’s a great accolade to my team who work so hard always putting their clients and candidates first to create successful working partnerships so businesses can thrive.

“Business awards are great and are so important to the local business community. But to be finalists for two is extra special.”

Headquartered in Aalborg Place, the Eventus Recruitment Group was founded in 2009 by Siobhan Courtney to provide an honest, reliable recruitment service in England and Wales. Having worked in recruitment since 1998 Siobhan grew increasingly frustrated with how recruitment businesses were run.

So, seeing an opportunity to be different, she decided to set up a recruitment consultancy in the legal sector based on honesty, integrity, transparency and confidentially. Going from strength to strength, the recruitment company has expanded into Finance and HR, and in September 2021 the group’s second office was opened in Cheshire.

The BIBAs are Lancashire’s most prestigious and longest established business awards programme, run by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

The EVAS are the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women.