Lancaster chippy wins top honour from worldwide foodie website

Popular Lancaster chippy Hodgson's has been awarded another top award for its food.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:01 BST

The Prospect Street takeaway has been awarded the Restaurant Guru - Best Fast Food in Lancaster 2023 award.

Restaurant Guru, which is one of the world's most popular foodie websites with more than 30 million users, is a wiki+metasearch for restaurants.

It provides users with the complete information on restaurants, including visitors' reviews, menus and photos.

Linda and Nigel Hodgson.Linda and Nigel Hodgson.
Users can choose the cuisine, the type of restaurants, filter the average price and locate the place using an integrated map.

The award follows the takeaway winning the Restaurant Guru - Best Seafood in Lancaster award a year ago.

Nigel Hodgson, who has run Hodgson’s with his wife Linda for 25 years, said: "I think we have done really well to receive this new award, considering there are nearly 900 takeaway outlets in Lancaster.

"We pride ourselves on buying the finest raw materials and complimenting this with great customer service.

"To be crowned the best in Lancaster again for the second year running is such an honour and one that we are very proud to have received.

"We are truly proud of our fabulous team that work for us, as they really do work hard to ensure our customers get served great fish and chips time after time.

"We have just celebrated our 25th anniversary with Hodgson's Chippy and to keep receiving such great awards and honours feels great as we are as passionate today about our beloved family business as we were 25 years ago."