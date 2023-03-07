Lancaster business scoops trio of awards at national ceremony
A Lancaster butchers has proved it’s a cut above after walking away with three top national awards.
Gregory Williams Butchers, of Marketgate Shopping Centre, scooped the accolades at the Golden Cleaver Awards in Harrogate, a national competition that sees butchers from all over the country compete.
This year, the Lancaster business came home with Two Star Awards for its Cumberland sausage, and pork and apple chutney sausage, and a Three Star Award for its traditional pork sausage.
Judges comments included: "Spot on flavour and texture" and "very juicy and flavoursome".
Last year, the third generation family business celebrated 80 years of trading in Lancaster and was also awarded Customer Service Team Of The Year at the Lancaster BID business awards.
Managed and implemented by the The Institute of Meat, the Golden Cleaver Awards are a platform for retail butchers to fly their flag and showcase their passion, ideas, innovation and creativity.