News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lancaster business scoops trio of awards at national ceremony

A Lancaster butchers has proved it’s a cut above after walking away with three top national awards.

By Debbie Butler
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 10:12am

Gregory Williams Butchers, of Marketgate Shopping Centre, scooped the accolades at the Golden Cleaver Awards in Harrogate, a national competition that sees butchers from all over the country compete.

This year, the Lancaster business came home with Two Star Awards for its Cumberland sausage, and pork and apple chutney sausage, and a Three Star Award for its traditional pork sausage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judges comments included: "Spot on flavour and texture" and "very juicy and flavoursome".

Gregory Williams Butchers of Lancaster has won three Golden Cleaver Awards. Picture courtesy of Gregory Williams Butchers
Gregory Williams Butchers of Lancaster has won three Golden Cleaver Awards. Picture courtesy of Gregory Williams Butchers
Gregory Williams Butchers of Lancaster has won three Golden Cleaver Awards. Picture courtesy of Gregory Williams Butchers
Most Popular

Last year, the third generation family business celebrated 80 years of trading in Lancaster and was also awarded Customer Service Team Of The Year at the Lancaster BID business awards.

Managed and implemented by the The Institute of Meat, the Golden Cleaver Awards are a platform for retail butchers to fly their flag and showcase their passion, ideas, innovation and creativity.

LancasterHarrogate