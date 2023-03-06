Tuck Cafe has opened in the former Mad Hunter restaurant on Meeting House Lane in Lancaster.

Tuck bake their own bread and offer a menu including eggs on toast, dal and roti, overnight oats, hummus and pickles, welsh rarebit, toast and jam, Leek and potato soup, and toasties with unusual filling such as cheddar and kimchi, caponata hummus and pesto, leek potato and goat’s cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have specials which include Pau Bhaji with spiced vegetables and milk roll for £6.

Tuck cafe has opened in Lancaster near the railway station.

Cakes include rhubarb buns, cookies and orange cake.

Drinks on offer include espresso, flat white, Americano, latte, masala chai, tea pot, hot chocolate and cordials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Rogerson left a review on Facebook recommending the cafe saying: "takeaway cake for treat. Delicious. Will be back for coffee and toasties soon.”

Totally Local Lancaster put a post on their Facebook page about Tuck cafe, with Paolo Cusimano saying: “On my way into work this morning, I walked by the former 'Mad Hunter' restaurant, on Meeting House Lane.

Owners of Tuck cafe Richard and Tanvi with a member of staff next to their drinks menu.

“As I passed, there was this incredible smell of fresh baked bread emanating from the doorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Before I knew it, I was inside. The baguettes had literally just come out of the oven. They were so warm and welcoming.

In 'Tuck Cafe', Richard and Tanvi have created a really rustic feel and the food I saw, sadly I didn't get the opportunity to try, looked wonderful.

“This has to go on your list of 'must try' places.”

Delicious looking buns, cake and cookies at Tuck cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit tuck.lcr on Facebook or pop into the cafe on Meeting House Lane.

The menu at Tuck cafe.

The counter at Tuck cafe.