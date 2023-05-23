Lancaster business owner crowned North West champion in national awards

Nick Irlam from Bolton-Le-Sands has been named as the regional winner in the 2023 national Heating Installer Awards, after overcoming tough competition.

Nick, the owner of Irlam in Church Brow, was awarded the top prize after judging day last month. He successfully impressed the judges with his professional expertise, problem solving skills and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nick, who was also named the regional winner in 2017, will now go on to the final for the national championship.

Nick Irlam.

He said: “To win the region in 2017 and enter again and win six years later makes me feel really proud and shows the hard work myself and my company continue to put into our work.

"I’m confident in my abilities as an installer and I can’t wait for the national final this year.”

The awards scheme, now in its eighth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis.

You can help Nick be crowned the 2023 Heating Installer Awards national winner by visiting https://heatinginstallerawards.co.uk/regional-winners-2023/ and casting your vote.

Voting closes on May 29 and public votes will contribute to a quarter of Nick’s overall score, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all regional and highly commended winners.

