Family businesses in Heysham and Lancaster crowned winners at prestigious 2023 awards

Family businesses in Heysham and Lancaster are celebrating after being named winners of coveted awards.

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:30 BST

TP Financial Solutions of Heysham and Mill House Farm Pods of Cockerham were both shortlisted in March for the North West Family Business Awards 2023.

The two firms beat strong competition to be named finalists – with a record number of family businesses entering the awards from across the North West.

And in a glittering ceremony at the Concorde Conference Centre, Manchester Airport, on Friday (May 19), they were both crowned regional champions.

All the finalists celebrating their awards.All the finalists celebrating their awards.
All the finalists celebrating their awards.
TP Financial – whose directors are Tarnia Elsworth and Annabel Lumsden – took the trophy in the Best Social Impact category while Mill House’s Andrew Kellet was named Employee of the Year.

A post on TP Financial’s Facebook page says: “This award means so much to the team, as it recognises and cele brates the work they do in the community.

“The judges’ comments on the day were wonderful, commending the values and ethics of TP Financial Solutions and our steadfast aim of helping those around us.”

Kellet family run Mill House Farm Pods, who offer well-equipped glamping accommodation, posted: "So proud of Andrew’s win as employee of the year. A well deserved beer!!!!”

TP Financial and Mill House were also shortlisted for the People’s Choice Lancashire award but were pipped at the post by Playsound Services of Skelmersdale. Mill House Farm Pods were finalists for the Emerging Family Business title which on the night went to My Time Wellness of Manchester.

