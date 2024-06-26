Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bolton-le-Sands heating engineer was left ‘speechless’ after winning a coveted national title.

Nick Irlam has been crowned the national winner in the Heating Installer Awards 2024, beating off tough competition from heating and plumbing engineers across the UK for the prestigious title.

Now in its ninth year, the awards scheme recognises and celebrates installers who demonstrate an exceptional quality of work and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nick was crowned as this year’s winner at the InstallerSHOW at the Birmingham NEC Arena following a technical challenge, customer verification and a competitive online public vote. Nick impressed the judges with his professionalism, problem-solving and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Nick Irlam of Bolton-le-Sands, and owner of Irlam UK, has been crowned the national winner in the Heating Installer Awards 2024.

“I was delighted to have received such positive feedback from the judges this year,” said Nick who is the owner of Carnforth-based Irlam UK.

" I was extremely proud of the project I submitted and know how dedicated I am to my work, so to get some recognition felt amazing. But to win the national award is absolutely incredible – I am speechless.

"Winning the national title will help to grow my business, connect with manufacturers and do more work with others operating in the heating industry.”

In addition to the national title, Nick also won the HVAC Installer of the Year award. This was a new category introduced this year and celebrates installers who have delivered a system to customers that not only heats but also cools their homes, improving air quality and ventilation.

Nick said: “Winning the HVAC Installer of the Year award is an incredible honour and to be recognised on top of winning the national title is truly humbling. This recognition highlights the dedication and hard work I put into delivering comprehensive heating and cooling solutions for our customers.”

These major wins come on the back of Nick receiving the Best Heating Engineer in the North West title back in April, after a panel of industry experts selected him and nine other regional winners across the UK from hundreds of entries.