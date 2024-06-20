Ex-Lancaster City FC player and local solicitor join forces to set up innovative new city law firm
Qualified solicitor Jake Draycott and Ben Anderson, a marketing graduate and former Lancaster City FC player, have joined forces to launch Pre-Law, an Alternate Legal Service Provider (ALSP).
ALSPs are not bound by the same stringent regulations as traditional law firms so they can operate with more flexibility, and rather than charging hourly rates can provide services at a fixed cost.
“Across the UK, there’s a steep rise in Alternate Legal Service Providers but Pre-Law is the first in the Lancaster and Morecambe area,” said Jake, partner of Pre-Law.
Brought up in Lancaster, Jake, age 26, became interested in a legal career as a teenager and studied law at Liverpool John Moores University. He qualified as a solicitor in March after working at Oglethorpe, Sturton & Gillibrand Solicitors for two and a half years.
Ben, age 25, studied marketing at Lancaster University and the pair have set up their business and have been provided office space at the University’s Health Innovation Campus.
Both are committed to the area. “Our ambition is to provide affordable legal services that are accessible for everyone,” said Ben.
ALSPs can provide a variety of legal services but mainly focus on family, employment, business and commercial law as well as issues between tenants and landlords. They also aim to provide amicable resolutions without the need for full legal representation and the subsequent costs.
For more information, visit the website at pre-law.co.uk