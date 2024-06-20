Dream comes true for former Morecambe school pupil as she follows in her dad's footsteps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Morecambe High School pupil whose ambition was to be an engineer has seen her dream come true.

And as Molly Steele celebrates International Women in Engineering Day on Sunday, she’s encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

“I’ve dreamed of being an engineer since I was a little girl,” said Molly whose dad is an engineer.

While still at school, Molly had work experience where her dad was based which convinced her that engineering was the career she wanted to pursue – even though recent figures show that only 16.5% of engineers in the UK are women.

Molly Steele.

Molly, 22, was the only woman on her engineering course at Lancaster & Morecambe College and that’s still the case at Kendal College where she is currently studying for an HNC in mechanical engineering.

“I was the only female on all my college courses and I found that apprenticeships were often workshop based which can be quite masculine environments. Understandably it was a challenge and I felt lonely at times but I’m glad I persevered.

“Being a female in engineering is great and I’m proud that I can be part of that. If there are any females doubting themselves my advice would be, believe in yourself and push forward... it’s worth it!”

Molly now works as a trainee design engineer at ICR Group in Carnforth.

“I feel like I have found my calling in this role – as this uses the best of my skills and challenges me every day,” said Molly who lives in Morecambe.

“I’m still dipping my toe into the engineering space but I’ve been working with experienced design engineers to help design equipment for our machinery, making fixtures and learning how to use our 3D scanner.

“Making something from scratch and seeing it become a model and then potentially a product that can make a difference is really satisfying.”

ICR Group provides integrated maintenance and integrity solutions to the energy, power, nuclear, telecommunications and defence industries, and has operations in the UK and worldwide.