Lancaster bridal boutique's new budget-friendly department means brides can say 'Yes to the Dress' for less
Award-winning business The Bridal Collection has just opened its new-look department, especially for brides with an eye for a beautiful bargain.
The new department – within The Bridal Collection’s spacious boutique on New Street – features designer wedding gowns available to take away on the day at a fraction of the price. The opening weekend was a great success with guests enjoying the new décor and with the team helping several brides find the perfect dress.
The Dress for Less suite takes the long-established boutique into its next chapter by giving modern brides the option of not only ordering a brand new dress from their stunning ground floor collection, but also browsing a great choice of sample gowns and specially selected budget-friendly styles on the first floor. There are dresses available from a UK size 8 to a UK size 28 and ranging in price from £499 to £999.
Launch of the department includes a fresh new logo and décor which is a collaborative effort by the bridal stylists themselves. Whilst their creative talents are usually turned to styling brides, the team turned their skills to decorating last month to put a personal touch to the new suite.
Neon lighting and greenery give a bright and contemporary feel that the team feel provides the ideal backdrop for their brides to ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ for less.
Whilst online shopping is one way of seeking out low-cost fashion, when it comes to their wedding dress most brides are looking for the personal touch, as well as the care and expertise of an experienced stylist.
Shop owner Sally Allen said: “We want all of our brides to have the best experience with us, regardless of their budget. When it comes to your wedding dress, the journey is absolutely as important as the destination, and that’s something you just don’t get when you shop online, click and collect.”
For brides to be, more details about The Dress for Less, as well as the full collection or orderable wedding dresses, can be found on The Bridal Collection of Lancaster’s Facebook and Instagram pages or by going to their website at www.the-bridalcollection.co.uk