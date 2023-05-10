Lancaster bar gets on board with special fundraising challenge in aid of St John's Hospice

Cappuvino cocktail bar and restaurant of Church Street is taking part in a new fundraiser for Lancaster’s hospice, which is specifically targeted at businesses.

The St John’s 50-50-500 challenge is asking 50 local businesses over 50 days to raise £500 each to support the hospice and is encouraging as many businesses as possible to get involved.

Cappuvino have jumped on board and are donating 50% of all sales of their special St John’s Cocktail – available throughout May – to the hospice. In addition, they also hosted a quiz, which was run by Mighty House Estate Agents, where all profits went to the very worthy cause.

Cappuvino in Church Street, Lancaster.

St John’s has always been close to the heart of the bar’s manager since his grandmother was cared for there, so any help in drawing more attention to the wonderful work they do and the care they provide is important to Cappuvino.

Manager Ollie said: “St John’s Hospice is a local stalwart and has supported and cared for thousands of people. It’s the least we can do in raising awareness and money for this critically important local service. They are in everyone’s heart locally and we’re proud to be a part of this challenge.

"Community has always been important in Lancaster and it’s good to see that people are still working to support people who need it the most.

"Businesses have the opportunity to support and raise funds for these vital services and Cappuvino will always go the extra mile to offer its support.”

There will be buckets at Cappuvino for any loose change you have available to drop in and you may even have time to sample the St John’s Cocktail to boost their fundraising total.

