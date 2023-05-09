A church is for sale in the historic village of Halton near Lancaster.

Halton United Reformed Church in High Road offers potential development opportunity and may suit alternative uses subject to planning permission.

The site itself extends to approximately 495.62 sq m (5,335 sq ft), or 0.122 acres.

On the site, sits a semi-detached church premises, with garden areas to back of pavement.The property itself forms a regular shape and is of traditional construction, with stone elevations, set beneath pitched and slate roof covering.

The property includes a number of traditional timber framed, single glazed windows set within the front elevation and mainly UPVC double glazed to the rear elevation.

Located to the rear of the property is a single storey extension, set beneath a pitched and slated roof, which houses the WC's.Internally, the property is arranged over ground floor and the accommodation is configured to provide for two good sized rooms, one of which is a main worship area, the other is a separate hall.

Off the hall is a kitchen, vestry and access to the WC's.In addition, there is a second floor, which was added above the hall area, with access possible via a carpeted staircase as you enter the property.

This area does not cover the full width of the building and benefits from natural light provided by several velux windows.The property is situated on a small site, which is regular in shape, including a front garden area with path leading from the pavement to the front door access.

The church is for sale for offers in the region of £165,000.

Block viewings will be taking place on the following days:

▪ Wednesday May 10 2023 – 1pm to 2pm

▪ Wednesday May 17 2023 – 1pm to 2pm

Email: [email protected] or call 01204 522275.

