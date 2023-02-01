Lancaster author releases new 'heartbreaking' World War Two historical fiction novel

Kate Eastham’s latest book, The Last Letter from Paris, is described as a heartbreaking work of World War Two historical fiction.

Now a full time writer and carer to her husband, Kate previously spent her working life as a registered nurse before having to leave when her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being at home, Kate needed a new challenge and her love of history, as well as her former career, were the perfect inspiration for her novels all centered around the nursing profession during the world wars.

Lancaster author Kate Eastham is due to release her latest novel, The Last Letter from Paris.

She wrote her first novel, Miss Nightingale’s Nurses, at the kitchen table, closely followed by three more in the series.

With her passion for history, Kate said she aims “to make visible the lives of ordinary, yet extraordinary, women from the past”.