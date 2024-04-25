Lancaster Asda Express petrol station's 24-hour booze bid gets green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Euro Garages has been given permission to sell alcohol and hot drinks through the night to 6am at the Asda Express Ryelands petrol station on Owen Road. Previous conditions only allowed sales through earlier day and evening hours.

But Lancaster city councillors have set conditions including that customers must use a night hatch for service after 10pm rather than enter the shop. And only hot drinks – not hot takeaway food – can be sold after 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petrol station shop application had raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, night time traffic, drug dealing, more fast food and less choice of groceries for shoppers in the area, and the impact of later hours on a smaller independent shop nearby.

Owen Road, Lancaster.

Euro Garages now has permission for late-night refreshment and alcohol sales 24 hours a day, both for seven days a week. Asda was also named in the licence application.

Euro Garages says staff training, the display of alcohol behind the shop counter, a CCTV system and the Challenge 25 proof-of-age scheme will help to promote licensing objectives, prevent crime and disorder, and protect children from harm.

Before the meeting, various objections had been raised by residents as well as by the proprietor of the nearby Premier Convenience Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email, the shop owner had said: ” I have major concerns about the Asda Express application. I feel the area is adequately served by ourselves, during the sociable hours of 10am to 9pm.

“As an independent [business], trading has been difficult in recent years and any loss of trade to increased competition will only add to the challenges. Having served the area for over 30 years, I feel we are an integral part of the community. It would be a major loss if we had to call it a day.”