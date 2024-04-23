Family-owned Lancaster business wins big at prestigious UK awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HiQ Tyres & Autocare, of Lancaster and Halton, scored the success at the HiQ Pride Awards Ceremony held at The Belfry Hotel & Resort in Warwickshire.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of HiQ Tyres & Autocare franchisees from all corners of the country.

The Marshall family – who run franchises in Scotforth Road, Lancaster and High Road, Halton – said it was a ‘privilege’ to be recognised for their efforts.

Joe and Lyns Marshall arriving at the awards ceremony.

Recognised for her outstanding commitment to top-notch customer service, Lyns Marshall was presented with the HiQ Customer Service Individual Award 2024.

Judges said her continuous efforts to enhance customer satisfaction, implement new ideas and prioritise customer care have not only set a shining example within the industry but also inspired many others to follow suit.

Lyns and Joe Marshall were also crowned winners of the HiQ Social Media Award 2024 showcasing their talent for sharing engaging stories, promoting local expertise and creatively boosting their brand across various social media platforms.

Joe and Lyns Marshall receive awards from the HiQ Tyres & Autocare executive team.

Joe said: “It is a privilege to be recognised for our efforts and to win two awards in an organisation where excellence is our everyday standard has been amazing.

"Our team is committed and very hardworking so these awards really do reflect their efforts. We must also thank all our customers who support us and for all the 5 star wonderful feedback.”