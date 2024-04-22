As a hotel, it celebrated success for many years but like all good things, as time progressed the Broadway Hotel had to come to an end and in 2014, it was demolished by developers McCarthy and Stone who sold the site to Lancaster-based building firm MH Stainton.

They announced plans to build an eight-storey white-rendered and glass apartment block at the site, and work began in June 2017.

The brand new luxury apartment building was finally revealed when the scaffolding came down in July 2019.

Michael Stainton, of MH Stainton, said he was “extremely proud” to have created such an iconic building on the seafront in Morecambe.

Our pictures trace a bit of the site’s history – showing the hotel just before its demolition, the demolition process and the building of The Broadway luxury apartment block which today makes a bold statement on Morecambe Promenade.

1 . The Broadway Demolition under way at The Broadway Hotel on Marine Road East, Morecambe. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . The Broadway The Broadway Hotel in September 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

3 . The Broadway Demolition of The Broadway Hotel on Marine Road East, Morecambe, about to start on September 29 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

4 . The Broadway Prior to demolition in 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales