A number of restaurants, takeaways and other food businesses in the Lancaster district have received a one or two stars out of five hygiene rating following their most recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
For businesses that score a two on their food hygiene rating, it means that improvements are necessary.
A score of one means major improvement is required.
1. Fortune Star
Fortune Star in Dalton Square, Lancaster, received a two star rating following inspection on April 6 this year. Improvement was necessary for the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory. Photo: Google
2. Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant
Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe, received a two star rating after inspection on February 9 this year. Improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Hygienic food handling was found to be good and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory. Photo: Google
3. Clifton Hotel
Clifton Hotel, Marine Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating on December 5 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, and the management of food safety was found to be generally satisfactory. Photo: Google
4. Jo-n-Lees
Jo-n-Lees cafe in Glentworth Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating following inspection on June 22 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety were generally satisfactory. Photo: ANDY SLACK