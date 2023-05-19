News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Lancaster and Morecambe food hygiene ratings: all the restaurants, cafes, pubs and other businesses with two stars or less

A number of restaurants, takeaways and other food businesses in the Lancaster district have received a one or two stars out of five hygiene rating following their most recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th May 2023, 16:14 BST

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The rating is based on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

For businesses that score a two on their food hygiene rating, it means that improvements are necessary.

A score of one means major improvement is required.

Fortune Star in Dalton Square, Lancaster, received a two star rating following inspection on April 6 this year. Improvement was necessary for the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory.

1. Fortune Star

Fortune Star in Dalton Square, Lancaster, received a two star rating following inspection on April 6 this year. Improvement was necessary for the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe, received a two star rating after inspection on February 9 this year. Improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Hygienic food handling was found to be good and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory.

2. Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant

Black Stone Grill & Thai Restaurant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe, received a two star rating after inspection on February 9 this year. Improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building. Hygienic food handling was found to be good and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Clifton Hotel, Marine Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating on December 5 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, and the management of food safety was found to be generally satisfactory.

3. Clifton Hotel

Clifton Hotel, Marine Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating on December 5 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, and the management of food safety was found to be generally satisfactory. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jo-n-Lees cafe in Glentworth Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating following inspection on June 22 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety were generally satisfactory.

4. Jo-n-Lees

Jo-n-Lees cafe in Glentworth Road West, Morecambe, was given a two star rating following inspection on June 22 2022. Improvement was necessary in hygienic food handling. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety were generally satisfactory. Photo: ANDY SLACK

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LancasterMorecambeFood Standards Agency