The driving force behind the huge success of a Lancaster tourist attraction has been presented with a prestigious award.

Lancashire Police Museum Co-ordinator Sabine Skae has been presented with the George Herbert Redman Award in recognition of the work she does to promote a better public understanding of the work of the Constabulary.

The award also recognised her sterling effort to foster improved relationships between Lancashire police and the communities it serves.

Supported by the George Herbert Redman Trust, the annual award is given to a serving officer or member of police staff in recognition of their substantial contribution to the force.

Chief Constable Sacha Hatchett, Museum Co-ordinator Sabine Skae and Wendy Walker.

Deserving winner Sabine has worked at the Castle Hill museum since it opened its doors in 2022.

Thanks to her and a team of police volunteers, the museum has attracted more than 50,000 visitors so far and offered educational inputs to thousands of school, college and university students.

“I feel really fortunate to have been able to work with really dedicated staff, officers and volunteers on Lancashire Police Museum,” said Sabine.

“I’m really proud of our popular museum, which has been a hit with so many visitors, and of our friendly volunteers, who do such a great job in making everyone welcome and talking about past and present policing.”

Sabine was awarded £750 to donate to a charity of her choice as part of her award win and has decided to gift the money to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) following her work on a Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy display at the museum.