Cyclist injured during rush hour incident in Lancaster city centre
A cyclist was injured during a rush hour incident in Lancaster city centre this morning, Tuesday.
Traffic was held up for short time in Cable Street on the one-way system near the bus station just before 9am.
A man was seen laying on the ground alongside a bicycle at the junction of New Road and Damside Street leading onto Cable Street, close to the exit route from the bus station. A bus was parked up close by.
A North West Ambulance spokesman confirmed they recieved a 999 call at 8.55am, and a patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.
