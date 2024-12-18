Cyclist injured during rush hour incident in Lancaster city centre

A cyclist was injured during a rush hour incident in Lancaster city centre this morning, Tuesday.

Traffic was held up for short time in Cable Street on the one-way system near the bus station just before 9am.

A man was seen laying on the ground alongside a bicycle at the junction of New Road and Damside Street leading onto Cable Street, close to the exit route from the bus station. A bus was parked up close by.

A North West Ambulance spokesman confirmed they recieved a 999 call at 8.55am, and a patient was taken to hospital for further treatment.