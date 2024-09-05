It’s not as simple as ‘a lick of paint’: Morecambe Midland Hotel owners hit back after coming under fire

Morecambe’s The Midland Hotel has hit back at comments on Facebook that ‘it needs a lick of paint’ and also comments criticising the brand new beer garden on the lawn.

The Midland Hotel had put a post on Facebook before Vintage by the Sea about them having a brand new beer garden on the lawn and also opening the promenade doors so people could come in and out easily to get drinks.

Hundreds of people commented on the post with their thoughts about the new beer garden, and some said the building needed a lick of paint.

Stephen Allchin said: "Great building. Just needs a lick of paint.”

Rosie Mallinson said: “Shame about all the rust that's been getting progressively worse for years. Surely it would be better to have spent some money on some paint at the back. Why would people want to sit out on "the lawn" when there's rusty paintwork so close by.”

Jade Knox said: “Please don’t change this building any more. The building definitely needs a lick of paint though.”

The Midland Hotel owners The Inn Collection Group said: “I’d like to address the frequent comments of the ilk of “it needs a lick of paint” regarding the outward appearance of the building.

"As you can imagine, maintaining Midland and making sure its heritage is respected means it is nowhere near that simple.

The brand new beer garden at The Midland Hotel in Morecambe which was only temporary, say the hotel owners.

“Due to the conservation considerations, “a lick of paint” simply isn’t permissible.

"The Midland is coated in a very specific type of render that contains a particular type and quantity of glass.

"It is this that creates the “sparkling” effect which would be lost if we simply painted the outside of the building.

“We are fully aware that this is in need of renewal. We are eager to carry out this work, but again, due to the planning process and conservation considerations that need to be observed, it is a process that we must adhere to, and this does mean we are yet to begin, however the delay in no way should be interpreted as a lack of willing on our part.

“After a brilliant summer, we’re now looking forward to a busy autumn and winter, with demand for our Winter Breaks package and Christmas Staycations at the Midland high.”

Commenting on the brand new beer garden, Donna Burrows said on Facebook: “The cheap benches aren’t fitting with the hotel.”

Joyce Gladstone said: “Well, that’s an absolute eyesore, very sleazy and extremely tacky for an art deco hotel!”

Mandy Taylor Hall said: “If I’m having my cream tea and paying for the lovely indoor seating with view over the beach I don’t want to have it blocked with picnic tables with six people and people all over the grass - hope they have this thought out properly!”

The Inn Collection Group said: “The outdoor seating was a temporary installation in place for the August Bank Holiday weekend and the Vintage by the Sea event.

“From the numbers of people sat outside throughout, we believe that it has proved to be a popular addition with our key customers, those who live in and are visitors to Morecambe.”