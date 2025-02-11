Investigation launched after massive fire at student flats development in Lancaster

The fire service have launched an investigation after a huge fire broke out at a £31m student flats scheme under construction in Lancaster.

Hornby fire crews were called alongside numerous other fire appliances from Lancaster, Silverdale, Fulwood, Garstang, Chorley and Morecambe to the massive blaze at the Sailworks scheme on

Caton Road/Parliament Street in Lancaster at 12.56pm on February 8.

Dramatic footage showed raging flames and thick black smoke pouring from the huge blaze.

A huge blaze broke out at a student flats development in Lancaster. Picture by Joshua Brandwood.

Several road closures were put in place while the incident took place.

Fire engines along with police were at the scene for several hours to get it under control.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The affected building was under construction and thankfully there were no injuries to report.

"The investigation is ongoing."

The development, known as The Sailworks, is currently under construction on land between Bulk Road, Parliament Street and Caton Road.

Cheshire-based company Bridgestone Construction is leading the work on the site for up to 388 flats, after developers Primus Property Group (PPG) Lancaster were granted planning permission for a seven-storey building and a five-storey building.

A Bridgestone Construction spokesman said: “No one was injured or in any danger at any time.

Police and fire were at the scene for hours getting the blaze under control.

“This incident underscores the importance of adhering to health and safety protocols. Thanks to our team’s diligent preparation and strict safety practices, we were able to respond quickly and effectively.

“Their professionalism and commitment to safety played a key role in managing the situation. We are proud of their swift actions and grateful for the prompt support of local fire services. This serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role safety plays in our daily operations.”